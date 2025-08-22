Parents of Missing California Baby Arrested on Murder Charges

California: The parents of a missing seven-month-old child arrested on Friday as part of the ongoing murder investigation. San Bernardino County Sheriff department said in a statement.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department stated that Jake and Rebecca Haro were arrested at their home in the desert community of Cabazon, approximately 20 miles (32 kilometres) from Palm Springs.

Authorities are still searching for Emmanuel Haro (missing seven-month-old child), reported last week by his mother, the department said in a post on social media. However the police department released no further details about the case.

The arrests came just over a week after Rebecca Haro (mother) told authorities she had been attacked outside a shop in the San Bernardino community of Yucaipa while changing her son's nappy, and was left unconscious.

In her police statement, she claimed that when she regained consciousness, her son was gone.

According to a statement from the sheriff's department, Haro was later confronted about inconsistencies in her account and subsequently refused to cooperate further.

Southern California police searched the family’s home, and Jake Haro retained legal counsel, the department added.