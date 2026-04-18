Passage Through Strait of Hormuz to Be Based on 'Designated Route' and 'Iranian Authorisation': Iran's Parliament Speaker

Tehran: Iran has asserted that maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz will be strictly controlled by Tehran, stating that passage will be allowed only through designated routes and under Iranian approval, amid escalating tensions with the United States over regional security and negotiations.

Speaker of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf sharply criticised recent remarks by US President Donald Trump on X and rejected Washington's claims regarding ongoing developments.



"1- The President of the United States made seven claims in one hour, all seven of which were false. 2- They did not win the war with these lies, and they will certainly not get anywhere in negotiations either. 3- With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open," he wrote.

Reiterating Iran's position on maritime control, Ghalibaf said, “4- Passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be conducted based on the 'designated route' and with 'Iranian authorization.' 5- Whether the Strait is open or closed and the regulations governing it will be determined by the field, not by social media.”

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He further accused the US of information warfare, stating, “6- Media warfare and engineering public opinion are an important part of war, and the Iranian nation is not affected by these tricks.”

Earlier, Iran had warned that it would take reciprocal measures if the United States continues its maritime blockade targeting Iranian ports, even as it outlined conditions for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Al Jazeera reported.

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Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei offered clarification on an earlier statement by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Al Jazeera reported, citing the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

According to Al Jazeera, Baghaei said that "Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will be allowed along a pre-determined route by Iran." He added, "If the maritime blockade of Iran's ports continues, Iran will take reciprocal measures," and asserted that “Iran is the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz and will show leniency where necessary.”

Separately, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy detailed conditions for vessels seeking to transit through the Strait of Hormuz, Al Jazeera reported.

As per Al Jazeera, it stated that all ships would require its permission to pass, with civilian vessels allowed only through designated Iranian routes, while military vessels remain barred from transit.

"Movements will only be permitted with the permission of the IRGC Navy", it added, as per Al Jazeera.

"This movement is in line with the agreement on the period of silence on the battlefield and after the implementation of the Lebanese ceasefire," the IRGC Navy Command added in a statement, according to Al Jazeera.

The announcement comes after Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who had earlier said on X that passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz during the ceasefire was "completely open".

"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran," Aragchi wrote on X.

The strategic waterway had been obstructed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) following joint US and Israeli airstrikes on Tehran on February 28.