Passengers Evacuate Delta Aircraft on Slides After Flight Aborts Takeoff In Georgia | WATCH

Atlanta: Four passengers were injured evacuating Delta Air Lines flight 2668 in Atlanta on Friday morning as the Boeing 757-300 to Minneapolis aborted takeoff shortly due to an engine issue.

Around 201 passengers were onboard; out of the four who got injured, three were treated on the site, while one of them was transported to a local hospital.

The officials said that the passengers were instructed to exit via emergency slides.

Snow began falling in metro Atlanta before dawn, leading to hundreds of flights being cancelled and hundreds more delayed at Atlanta's airport, according to flight tracking software FlightAware. Controllers declared a ground stop before 8 a.m., meaning no planes could land or take off. Atlanta, a major hub for Delta Air Lines, is the world's busiest airport.

Four passengers were injured after a Delta Air Lines plane bound for Minneapolis aborted takeoff on Friday morning, according to a statement by officials at the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

One passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment, while three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries. The incident contributed to further delays at the airport, although Delta said it was unclear whether the weather had anything to do with the flight aborting its takeoff.

Other airports with significant delays and cancellations included those in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dallas-Fort Worth and Nashville. Fifty-five passengers who were on three American Airlines flights that were diverted from Dallas-Fort Worth spent the night at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock on Thursday.