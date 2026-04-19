'Pay Or wait': Iran Mandates Security Fee For Crossing Strait Of Hormuz After US Ceasefire Dispute

Tehran: Iran will prioritise vessels that agree to pay fees for crossing the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a senior Iranian official told CNN on Saturday, amid new restrictions imposed by Tehran on maritime traffic through the vital shipping lane, CNN reported.

"Given the limitation on the number of vessels that will be allowed to pass, Iran has decided to give priority to those vessels that respond more quickly to the new Strait of Hormuz protocols and pay the costs of security and safety services," the official said, according to CNN.

"Vessels that do not pay the fees will have their passage postponed," the official added, as per CNN.

The move comes after Iran reimposed restrictions on ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz, citing what it described as "repeated breaches of trust" by the United States in the implementation of a ceasefire agreement between the two sides, as reported by CNN.

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According to CNN, the senior official said the prioritisation measure is part of Iran's efforts to manage maritime traffic "in light of the new order governing this strait."

Iran on Saturday announced that the strategic Strait of Hormuz has reverted to its "previous state" of strict military control, as it was before the ceasefire deal with Israel and Lebanon, citing violations by the United States under its continued blockade of Iranian ports, despite Tehran earlier announcing the reopening of the waterway.

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According to the Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), citing the spokesperson for Iran's Central Headquarters of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Tehran had earlier agreed, in good faith, to allow limited and managed passage of oil tankers and commercial vessels through the strategic strait following negotiations.

However, the spokesperson stated that the United States repeatedly breached commitments and engaged in "piracy and banditry" under the pretext of enforcing a blockade over the ports of the Islamic Republic.

"Following previous agreements in negotiations, the Islamic Republic of Iran agreed in good faith to allow a limited number of oil tankers and commercial ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz in a managed manner.

Unfortunately, the Americans, with their repeated record of breach of promise, continue to engage in piracy and banditry under the guise of a so-called blockade," the statement read, as quoted by IRIB.

The spokesperson further declared that control over the Strait has now been tightened, with the waterway placed under the "strict management and control" of Iran's armed forces.

"For this reason, control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state, and this strategic strait is under the strict management and control of the armed forces," the statement added.