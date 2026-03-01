Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • World News /
  • 'Peace Be Upon Him' Post Made From Ayatollah Khamenei's X Account After Reports Of His Assassination

Updated 1 March 2026 at 04:08 IST

'Peace Be Upon Him' Post Made From Ayatollah Khamenei's X Account After Reports Of His Assassination

Following reports of the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, a cryptic X post was made from one of his X accounts. The post, written in Persian, read, “In the name of Nami Haider (peace be upon him).”

Nidhi Sinha
Follow : Google News Icon  
'Peace Be Upon Him' Post Made From Ayatollah Khamenei's X Account After His Assassination
'Peace Be Upon Him' Post Made From Ayatollah Khamenei's X Account After His Assassination | Image: Republic

Tehran: Following reports of the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, a cryptic X post was made from one of his X accounts. The post, written in Persian, read, “In the name of Nami Haider (peace be upon him).”

A photo was also posted by the X account, showing a figure holding a sword in the backdrop of an ongoing airstrikes. Missiles were seen being fired on a land in the photo.

The cryptic post comes shortly after US President Donald Trump stated that Khamenei is dead.

Also Read- 'Khamenei, One Of The Most Evil Person In History, Is Dead': Trump

Advertisement

Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 1 March 2026 at 03:44 IST