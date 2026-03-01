Updated 1 March 2026 at 04:08 IST
'Peace Be Upon Him' Post Made From Ayatollah Khamenei's X Account After Reports Of His Assassination
Following reports of the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, a cryptic X post was made from one of his X accounts. The post, written in Persian, read, “In the name of Nami Haider (peace be upon him).”
A photo was also posted by the X account, showing a figure holding a sword in the backdrop of an ongoing airstrikes. Missiles were seen being fired on a land in the photo.
The cryptic post comes shortly after US President Donald Trump stated that Khamenei is dead.
