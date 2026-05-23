'Peace Deal With Iran To Be Announced Shortly': Trump Says 'Agreement Largely Negotiated'

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Sunday stated that a peace deal with Iran is set to be announced shortly, adding that the agreement has been “largely negotiated”. According to local media, the a draft peace deal could be announced within 24 hours.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “I am in the Oval Office at the White House where we just had a very good call with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of The United Arab Emirates, Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Minister Ali al-Thawadi, of Qatar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, of Türkiye, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, of Egypt, King Abdullah II, of Jordan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain, concerning the Islamic Republic of Iran, and all things related to a Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE.”

Claiming that the agreement has been largely negotiated, the US President added that it is “subject to finalization” between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran and other Middle Eastern countries mentioned above.

“Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly," Trump stated.

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The President also claimed that among several elements of the agreement is that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened.

Earlier in the day, Trump revealed to Axios that the chances of securing a diplomatic agreement or launching a massive military campaign are split right down the middle.

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