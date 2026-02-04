Peaceful Protest Held Across 25 US Cities Calling Attention to Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh

Washington: Despite extreme winter weather conditions-including freezing temperatures, snow, and icy roads--peaceful awareness rallies were successfully held today across 25 cities throughout the United States, marking a coordinated nationwide effort to draw attention to the ongoing violence and persecution faced by Hindu and other minority communities in Bangladesh.

The rallies were part of a non-partisan, humanitarian awareness initiative, bringing together community members, faith leaders, and concerned citizens to stand in solidarity with innocent civilians who have lost their lives due to targeted attacks based on religious identity. Gatherings took place at public civic spaces such as city halls and civic centers, where participants observed moments of silence, offered prayers, and peacefully called for protection of vulnerable minorities.

Despite hazardous weather conditions across many regions, participation remained strong--underscoring the resolve of those who believe that concern for human life and dignity transcends weather and geography. From the Midwest to the East and West Coasts, individuals assembled peacefully to raise awareness about reported incidents of lynching, arson, sexual violence, and targeted killings.

"These rallies were peaceful, dignified, and humanitarian in purpose," said Daipayan Deb, a key coordinator of the initiative. "People showed up despite difficult conditions because silence in the face of violence is not neutrality. Awareness is the first step toward accountability, and peaceful civic engagement remains one of the strongest tools available to civil society".

"This was about standing up for human dignity, not politics. When innocent lives are targeted, compassion must be louder than fear or inconvenience," said Deepti Mahajan, also a key coordinator of the initiative.

"These gatherings reflected unity across communities, faiths, and regions-peaceful voices coming together for justice and humanity. Of note, Bangladeshi Hindu Americans who attended the rallies expressed deep concern about the survival of Hindus amid the ongoing violence in Bangladesh. Importantly, the complacency of the Bangladesh government is concerning, as it has not effectively addressed the safety of Hindus and other minorities," said Geeta Sikand, also a key coordinator of the initiative.

"What we witnessed today was quiet strength--prayer, presence, and purpose--demonstrating that awareness begins with showing up," said Divya Jain, another key coordinator of the initiative.

In multiple cities, local elected officials and civic leaders attended the gatherings or formally acknowledged them, recognizing the importance of peaceful civic expression and the role of community-led efforts in highlighting global human-rights concerns. Media outlets at the local, national, and international levels were engaged, and coverage from all participating cities is being consolidated for broader distribution.

Each rally followed a consistent, peaceful format that included brief prayers, a one-minute silence in remembrance of victims, short remarks emphasizing non-violence and human dignity, and symbolic car rallies conducted in full compliance with local laws and public-safety guidance.

Organizers emphasized that this coordinated national effort is not a one-time event, but part of an ongoing initiative aimed at fostering awareness, dialogue, and moral leadership until violence against innocent civilians is brought to an end.