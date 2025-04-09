Penguin's Nation in 'Shambles' After Trump Tariffs, Social Media Flooded with Memes

No one’s safe from Trump’s tariffs, not even penguins, a 10 per cent US import tariff on Heard Island and McDonald Islands, a remote, uninhabited Australian territory near Antarctica, has sparked a hilarious meme storm on social media. Despite having no people, trade, or recent visitors, the icy island nation of penguins has somehow landed on Trump’s tariff list.

The internet did what it does best, turned the Trump's move to apply tariff on Penguin Island into comedy gold.

In a bizarre twist, a parody page for the Penguin's Nation of Heard Island has issued a mock statement condemning the tariff. Social media users are now calling for justice for the penguins, demanding their removal from Trump’s tariff list.

A meme page called Penguin Tariff posted, “I can already tell you these tariffs are NOT working! My humble nation in shambles right now! Penguins of Heard Island have never felt so attacked! Worst part is we voted for Trump!”with a GIF of a penguin running with a suitcase.

Other users joined the fun. One shared an AI-generated video showing penguins holding suitcases, captioned, “McDonald’s #Penguins Arrive to Negotiate Tariffs.” Another posted a clip of penguins waddling through the streets, writing, “Them penguins getting locked up when they find out they have to pay 10%.”

While there’s no real impact on penguins, since there’s no actual trade from the islands, the meme campaign is in full swing, proving once again that the internet never misses a chance to turn headlines into humor.