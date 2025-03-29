Pentagon Is Losing $30 Billion Every Year But Don't Know Where Funds Are Going: Elon Musk

DOGE head Elon Musk says Pentagon losing billions of dollars every year but they don't know where the money is going. | Image: File photo

Washington: Donald Trump 's close aide and DOGE head, Elon Musk, stated during an interview with Fox News that the Pentagon is losing $20-30 billion annually without knowing where the money was going.

When asked about plans to address cuts in Pentagon spending, Musk remarked that the Pentagon has not issued an order in a very long time. He described the situation as "crazy," emphasising that they lose $20-30 billion every year but they literally don't know where the funds were going.

Elon Musk also shared that Republican Senator Collins informed him about allocating $12 billion to the Navy for acquiring additional submarines, yet none were delivered. During a hearing, when she inquired about the whereabouts of the $12 billion, no answers were provided.

In the 30-minute interview, Elon Musk spoke on various issues including DOGE, databases, Tesla, Donald Trump, Mark Kelly, Ukraine among others.

Elon Musk said that DOGE is lightning fast as per the government standards but is not working at a pace he's used to.

Musk, who has praised Donald Trump a number of times in the past, once again said that the US President is a good man but the lies that were spread almost got him killed.

Musk criticised Mark Kelly and said that said that they should have empathy with Ukraine and need to stop the war.

Elon Musk, during the interview, said that their (DOGE) goal is to reduce government spending by $1 trillion adding the amount of waste and fraud that is happening is astonishing.

Musk suggested that in order to reduce spending by $1 trillion, they needed to cut $4 billion per day, 7 days a week. The DOGE head mentioned that they have been very careful with the cuts.

Highlighting the fraud during the previous regime, Musk said that 15 million people over 120 were marked as alive, for which the government funds were being utilised.

Musk said that DOGE ensures US solvency and will enable government transparency for taxpayers.