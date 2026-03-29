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Pentagon Preparing For Weeks of Ground Operations in Iran Amid West Asia War: Report

The plans could ⁠involve raids by Special ​Operations and conventional infantry ​troops, the Post reported. Whether President Donald Trump would approve any ​of those plans ​remains uncertain, according to the Post.

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Washington: The Pentagon is ‌preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran, the Washington ​Post reported Saturday, ​citing U.S. officials. 

The plans could ⁠involve raids by Special ​Operations and conventional infantry ​troops, the Post reported. Whether President Donald Trump would approve any ​of those plans ​remains uncertain, according to the Post.

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The ‌Trump ⁠administration has deployed U.S. Marines to the Middle East as the war in ​Iran ​stretches ⁠into its fifth week, and also has ​been planning to ​send thousands ⁠of soldiers from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne to ⁠the ​region.

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Amrita Narayan
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