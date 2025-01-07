People called and thank me for changing America’s image: Trump | Image: x

New Delhi, India: Less than two weeks before his inauguration, Donald Trump on Tuesday said, “We’re going to have a lot of fun Making America Great Again.”

Trump claimed, “Since our election victory, the entire world’s perception has changed. Leaders from other countries have even called to say, ‘Thank you.’”

Renaming Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America

Trump announced his intention to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America,” citing it as a symbolic measure that aligns with his broader anti-immigration stance.

“Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country,” Trump said, framing the name change as a necessary step to signal a shift in U.S.-Mexico relations.

Considering Pardons for January 6 Rioters

Trump also signaled that he was considering pardons for individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol insurrection, including those charged with violent offenses.

“We’re looking at it, and we have other people in there,” Trump remarked, suggesting that some rioters who were not prosecuted should be pardoned.

“People that were doing some bad things weren’t prosecuted, and people that didn’t even walk into the building are in jail right now,” he added.

On the international front, Trump expressed concern about the ongoing war in Ukraine, warning that it could escalate further under President Joe Biden’s administration.

“That war could escalate to be much worse than it is right now,” he said, criticizing Biden’s handling of negotiations with Ukraine. Additionally, Trump warned of increased tensions in the Middle East, declaring, "All hell will break out in the Middle East" if hostages held in Gaza are not released before his inauguration on January 20.

$20 Billion Investment in U.S. Data Centers

In a more positive announcement, Trump revealed a $20 billion investment in U.S. data centers by DAMAC Properties, a company led by Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani, a long-time business partner of Trump.