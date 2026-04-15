'Permanently Opening Hormuz': Trump Announces Amid US Naval Blockade, Says 'Happy' Xi Will Give Him 'Big, Fat, Hug'

Washington: Amid the ongoing US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump said that he is opening up the Strait of Hormuz “permanently,” mentioning that China, will be “very happy” at this decision.

Trump said that this is a quid-pro-quo for Beijing saying that since Xi agreed not to send weapons to Iran at the former's insistence, he is doing it for China, as well as for the world. The US President even went on to express that he expects a “big, fat, hug” from President XI Jinping when the two meet for talks in some weeks.

“China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran. President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

In a light-hearted moment, Trump said that it is far better than fighting. However, he warned that the United States is “far better” at fighting, if it comes to it.

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"Doesn't that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to - far better than anyone else!!! President DJT,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Beijing Not Supplying Weapons to Iran

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network that Chinese President Xi Jinping has assured him that Beijing is not supplying weapons to Iran, after an exchange of letters between the two leaders.

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“I wrote him a letter asking him not to do that, and he wrote me a letter saying that, essentially, he's not doing that,” he was quoted as saying.

US-China Friction

This week, Trump, in an indirect reference to China said that it could be slapped with 50 per cent tariff rate if it supplies weapons to Iran.

In response to reports that Beijing may be supplying military equipment to Iran, Trump had warned of "immediate and severe" consequences.

"I doubt they would do that... If we catch them doing that, they get a 50 percent tariff, which is a staggering – that's a staggering amount," Trump reportedly said.

China's Stand On Iran War

China has maintained that the joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran is illegal. However, Xi Jinping, himself had refrained form making any public comments on the conflict. However, on Tuesday, during a meeting with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Xi said that it has put forward a four-point roadmap that might lead to a peace deal between US and Iran in West Asia.