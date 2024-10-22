sb.scorecardresearch
  • Peru’s Ex-President Toledo Gets Over 20 Years in Prison in Case Linked to Corruption Scandal

Published 07:01 IST, October 22nd 2024

Peru’s Ex-President Toledo Gets Over 20 Years in Prison in Case Linked to Corruption Scandal

Authorities accused Toledo of taking $35 million in bribes from Odebrecht in exchange for allowing the construction of a highway in the South American country.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Peru’s ex-president Toledo gets more than 20 years in prison in case linked to corruption scandal
Peru’s ex-president Toledo gets more than 20 years in prison in case linked to corruption scandal | Image: AP
07:01 IST, October 22nd 2024