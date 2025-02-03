Philadelphia Plane Crash: Man Injured After Debris Hits Him at Restaurant | WATCH

Philadelphia: A tragic plane crash in northeast Philadelphia that killed six people also left a restaurant customer injured after debris from the aircraft flew through a window. A chilling video circulating on social media shows diners at the Four Seasons Diner ducking for cover as a metal piece crashes into the restaurant, striking a man on the head.

“He was bleeding a lot, but he was conscious,” an employee at the diner, Paul Pul, told local media. “It was shocking to see.”

Restaurant manager Ayhan Tiryaki confirmed that the injured customer was taken to a hospital. “We are all shaken, but thankfully, no one else inside the diner was hurt,” he said.

Aircraft Went Down Minutes After Takeoff

The private jet, identified as a Learjet 55, crashed in a residential area on Saturday after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, bound for Branson, Missouri. Video footage of the incident showed the aircraft descending at a sharp angle before exploding into a fireball upon impact, leaving wreckage scattered across homes and vehicles.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation into the crash.

Second Major Air Disaster in Days