Philadelphia Shooting: 2 Killed, 3 Injured In Cobbs Creek Mass Shooting, Masked Suspect At Large

Philadelphia: A deadly mass shooting in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood has left 2 people dead and 3 others injured, stirring a panic-like situation in the area. According to reports, the shooting occurred on Sunday evening, around 6.37 pm, when a masked gunman opened fire on a crowd near an intersection, striking 5 people. The law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident, and efforts are being made to hunt down the masked suspect.

As per reports, the victims, Paul Cobb (24) and Naasir Boyd (24), were lifelong friends who were shot in the chest and died from their injuries, with their families left to pick up the dead bodies and struggle to come to terms with the senseless loss. The family members have pleaded for information to help bring the perpetrator to justice.

The officials stated that the shooting broke out on a busy street in West Philadelphia, triggering panic in the area, with people running for cover as the gunfire erupted. The residents stated that the victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, but Cobb and Boyd did not survive.

"It feels like my life has been shattered……I'm devastated, I'm angry. I don't want no repercussions, I just want us to come together as a community, and this violence has to stop," said Tiffany Thurston, Cobb's mother, as her voice trembled with grief.

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The police are making efforts to track down the suspect, a masked man who fled the scene in a white vehicle. The officers are also reviewing surveillance footage and appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information.

"We urge anyone with information to please come forward and help us bring justice to the victims and their families," said a police spokesperson. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

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The families of the victims are speaking out, hoping to raise awareness about the senseless violence that has taken their loved ones. "Whoever did this doesn't realize not only did they take his life, they took all of our lives as well, because my life will never ever be the same," Thurston said.

Michelle Hawkins, Cobb's cousin, also expressed similar sentiments, saying, "If anyone knows anything, please do us a favor and give up the information because we lost someone close to us and we are never going to get that back ever."