Philippines Couple Gets Married In Flooded Church, Pictures Go Viral

Malolos: Amidst heavy rains and flooding in the Philippines due to Typhoon Whipa, pictures of a couple getting married in a flooded church in Malolos are going viral. The loving couple from the Philippines, Jade Rick Verdillo and Jamaica Aguilar, in a heartwarming display of devotion, braved the elements to tie the knot on a day that will be etched in their memories forever.

The wedding ceremony took place at the Barasoain church in Malolos, located in the Bulacan province. On the day of the event, the venue was inundated with floodwaters due to the relentless rains brought about by Typhoon Whipa. However, the couple's determination to start their new life together remained unwavering, as reported by the Associated Press.

As Jamaica Aguilar waded down the aisle, her elegant white wedding gown and train floating behind her in the knee-deep waters, Verdillo stood waiting at the altar, resplendent in his traditional Barong Tagalog attire. The picturesque scene showed the couple's commitment to each other. Despite the torrential rains and flooding, the couple chose to push through with their wedding plans, and their love prevailed.

"We just mustered enough courage," Verdillo said, explaining their decision to proceed with the ceremony. He added, "We decided today because it is a sacrifice in itself. But there will be more sacrifices if we don't push through today." The couple's resolve was put to the test as they navigated the challenges of their special day. However, their love and dedication to each other shone through, making their wedding truly unforgettable.

The newlyweds, who have been together for 10 years, view their wedding day as proof of the strength of their relationship. "I feel that challenges won't be over. It's just a test. This is just one of the struggles that we've overcome," Verdillo said, reflecting on their commitment.