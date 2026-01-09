Philippines Landfill Collapse: 1 Killed, 7 Injured; Search Underway For 38 Missing Workers Buried Under Garbage

Search and rescue operation continues after a huge mound of garbage collapsed at a waste segregation facility in Binaliw, Cebu city | Image: AP

An avalanche of garbage buried workers at a waste segregation facility in a central Philippine city, killing one person, injuring seven and leaving at least 38 others missing, police said Friday.

An aerial view of a huge mound of garbage that collapsed at a waste segregation facility in Binaliw, Cebu city (AP)

Rescuers retrieved eight people alive and were searching for the missing still trapped after a huge mound of garbage and debris collapsed on them in the village of Binaliw in Cebu city, police said. Those affected included workers at the landfill but it was unclear if non-workers were among the victims.

One of those rescued, a female landfill worker, died while being brought to a hospital, regional police director Brig. Gen. Roderick Maranan told The Associated Press, adding the rest survived with injuries.

Relatives and others wait for updates after a huge mound of garbage collapsed at a waste segregation facility in Binaliw, Cebu city on Friday (AP)

Search and rescue efforts were continuing for the 27 missing, Maranan said, citing an initial police report.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said Friday that at least 12 people have been rescued and 38 others remained missing.

The reason for the different numbers of missing and rescued given by police and Archival was not immediately clear.

At the landfill site dozens of rescuers scrambled overnight in search of people trapped.

Search and rescue operation continues after a huge mound of garbage collapsed at a waste segregation facility in Binaliw, Cebu (AP)

Authorities and officials at the waste management facility, which has 110 employees, were to hold an emergency meeting on Friday, Archival said.