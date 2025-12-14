Photo Of Second Bondi Beach Gunman Emerges Hours After Deadly Terror Attack That Killed 12

Sydney: Hours after one of the Bondi Beach attackers was identified as Pakistani-origin Naveed Akram, the second suspected shooter's picture has surfaced. On-site visuals showed the second gunman brandishing a rifle and firing shots. The identity of the second gunman has not yet been revealed.

Twelve people were killed in the incident that unfolded at around 6:30 pm (local time) during the celebration of Jewish festival Hanukkah. Twenty-six people, including two policemen, were injured in the attack.

Police have stated that one of the shooters was also killed during the terror attack. While Naveed Akram is being treated by emergency services at a hospital, it is believed that his deceased accomplice is the individual whose photograph recently surfaced.

The unidentified gunman is also believed to be the man whose gun was snatched by a good Samaritan during the shootout. A video showed a bystander grabbing the gunman's neck and tackling him from behind. After a brief struggle, he succeeded in grabbing the gun from terror suspect.

Advertisement

Police have declared the mass shooting at the tourist beach a “terrorist attack”. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, “An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian, and every Australian tonight will be like me, devastated about this attack on our way of life.” He added, ”There is no place for this hate, violence and terrorism in our nation, and let me be clear, we will eradicate it. Amidst this vile act of violence and hate will emerge a moment of national unity."

Video of Shooters

This is a developing story.