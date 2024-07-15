sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:04 IST, July 15th 2024

Meet Doug Mills - Man Who Captured the Iconic Shot of a Bullet Near Trump's Ear

Doug Mills, a seasoned photojournalist with The NYT revealed how he managed to capture the iconic image of a bullet narrowly missing Donald Trump.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Photo by New York Times photographer Doug Mills shows a bullet flying just behind Trump's head.
Photo by New York Times photographer Doug Mills shows a bullet flying just behind Trump's head. | Image: New York Times
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

21:04 IST, July 15th 2024