Photos Expose 'Extensive Damage' at Soroka Hospital After Iranian Missile Strike

Beersheba: The Israel-Iran conflict escalated dramatically when Iran launched a direct missile strike on Soroka Medical Center, the largest hospital in southern Israel, located in Beersheba.

Images and video footage have surfaced on social media showing the severe damage and chaos caused by the missile strike at Soroka Hospital.

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, condemned the Iranian missile strike on Soroka Hospital, stating, “We pray for the safety of the patients and the medical staff at Soroka Hospital, which just suffered a direct hit from an Iranian missile.”

He described the attack as “a grave violation of international law by Iran, which is launching missiles at Israeli cities with the clear intent to target civilian population centers.”