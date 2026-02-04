‘Can’t Manage Balochistan, They’ve More Advanced Weapons’: Pak Defence Minister Admits Failure To Counter Baloch Rebels

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif revealed to the National Assembly on Monday that security forces are "physically handicapped" in their efforts to secure Balochistan.

The statement comes after a massive surge in violence that has left the mineral-rich province weak from one of its deadliest security crises in decades.

A Vast Terrain

While addressing a session, Asif highlighted the nightmare of patrolling Pakistan’s largest province. "Balochistan constitutes over 40 per cent of Pakistan geographically," Asif noted.

“To control it is much more difficult than a populated city, and it needs the deployment of massive forces," he further stated.

He admitted that even though soldiers are engaged in counter-terror operations, the province's massive size and rough mountains make it nearly impossible for the military to be present everywhere.

Because the land is so difficult to cover, they are struggling to guard critical infrastructure.

Escalation of Violence

The minister's remarks come after a weekend of planned attacks across 12 locations in the province. The outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the assaults, which they termed "Operation Herof 2.0."

The attacks included suicide bombings, attacks on police stations, and the hijacking of vehicles. Official reports confirm that the attacks claimed the lives of 33 civilians and 17 security personnel.

In a massive retaliatory push, Pakistani forces launched sweeping raids, reporting that they have killed 177 insurgents in the last 48 hours, a figure that is described as the highest single-day militant death toll in the region’s history.

“We can’t manage Balochistan. They have more advanced weapons than us,” admits Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif.

"Baloch rebels are using rifles, night vision devices and other equipment that even Pakistani forces don’t have," says Khawaja Asif. He admits to the failure of the Pakistani government and army to counter the Baloch rebels in Balochistan.

The Strategic Fallout

The admission of "handicapped" security equipment has raised questions about the safety of international investments.

Balochistan is the foundation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and a primary focus of Pakistan’s recent efforts to court U.S. investment in its copper and gold reserves.

Khawaja Asif denied any negotiations with the BLA, labelling them a "gang of criminals and terrorists" supported by foreign countries.