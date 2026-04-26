Pics, Video Of Trump-Epstein Projected On Washington Hilton Hotel Before US President's Gala Dinner

Washington DC: On the eve of US President Donald Trump's gala dinner with journalists of White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA), a video featuring photos and clips of Trump with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was projected onto the side of the Washington Hilton hotel. Notably, the gala dinner is set to be hosted at this hotel.

The video featured heavily redacted documents from the Epstein files, and explosive emails mentioning Trump.

'Names of Powerful Men Redacted'

The footage accused the President of being engaged in a “massive cover-up” of late American financier and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. It cited a report claiming that the Department of Justice has released only “half” of the Epstein files (documents holding evidence and information on Jeffrey Epstein and his prolonged sex sandal, involving minor girls and many high-profile individuals).

The footage further noted that the files that have been made public are heavily redacted, allegedly covering up the names of many “powerful men”, including Trump himself.

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Explosive Emails

The footage also mentions a 2011 written by Epstein to his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, expressing surprise that Trump had yet not been accused of complicity.

“I want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is trump [sic].”

It is to be noted that Epstein's crimes had been uncovered by the time the mail had been written.

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Another email sent by Epstein to author Michael Wolff read, “Of course he knew about the girls.”

The footage also mentioned that Trump allegedly flew on Epstein's private jet (infamously known as ‘The Lolita Express’) at least eight times, and later on several occasions lied about it.

'END THE COVER-UP'

The footage ended with a photograph of the Trump standing with his hand on Epstein's shoulder along with a bold caption reading, “END THE COVER-UP”. Passersby stopped to watch the projection light up the hotel's facade.

The gala dinner is set to mark a historic first. Trump has been the only US President to not attend the WHCA event even once while in office, having boycotted it through his entire first term and skipping it in the first year of his second.

He announced his U-turn on Truth Social last month, declaring himself the "Greatest President in the History of our Country" and promising to make it the "GREATEST, HOTTEST, and MOST SPECTACULAR DINNER, OF ANY KIND, EVER."