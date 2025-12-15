Pig Heads Thrown On Muslim Graves in Sydney Hours After Bondi Beach Terror Attack: Reports

Sydney: Muslim graves near the Bondi Beach terror attack site were reportedly vandalised, hours after the horrific terror attack on the popular tourist beach in Australia claimed the lives of 16 people and leave many injured.

According to RT, pictures from Narellan cemetery showed decapitated heads and body parts of pigs thrown on Muslim graves. Australian media shared disturbing footage of the vandalism from the cemetery in South-Western Sydney.

This comes after 24-year-old Pakistani-origin Naveed Akram and his father, Sajid Akram, allegedly opened fire at innocent people celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah in the Sydney beach on Sunday.

Citing police, Australian media stated that officers commenced an investigation into the vandalism of the graves. Police further said, "The pig heads have since been removed and disposed of appropriately."

‘Pure Stupidity’: Funeral Service Director

In a post on Instagram, funeral service director Ahmad Hraichie shared visuals of the vandalism and said, “One place that should never, ever be disrespected—no matter what is happening in the world or what faiths are involved—is a cemetery.”

He added, “To whoever did this: you have proven nothing except hatred. You are not a solution to any problem—you are part of the problem. This is pure stupidity. It achieves nothing. It only fuels anger, pain, and division. We do not need more people being revved up and amped up by cowardly actions like this. These people in those graves were dead long before what happened yesterday. They have nothing to do with current events. Graves are places of rest, dignity, and respect—across all faiths and all humanity.”

He further said, “If you want peace, this is not the way. If you want justice, this is not the way. All you are doing is showing a lack of humanity.”

Police earlier declared the mass shooting a “terrorist attack”. NSW Premier Chris Minns said the attack aimed to target the Jewish population of Australia. “I can assure the community that it will be met with a massive police and public order response,” he added, saying, “Our heart bleeds for Australia's Jewish community tonight…It is the responsibility of all Australians to wrap their arms around Australia's Jewish community and help them get through this incredibly difficult period.”