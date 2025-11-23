Piyush Goyal Meets Israeli PM Netanyahu; India-Israel FTA Talks Gain Momentum, Innovation Partnership on Cards

Tel Aviv, Israel: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday concluded a successful three-day visit to Israel, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other key leaders.

Goyal conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm wishes to Netanyahu and updated him on his discussions with Minister Nir Barkat and the outcomes of the Business Forum and CEOs Forum.

In a post on X, Goyal highlighted the signing of the Terms of Reference to launch Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, expected to boost trade, investment, and technology cooperation. He discussed strengthening innovation ties by combining Israel's hi-tech strengths with India's scale and talent.

Goyal sought Netanyahu's guidance on deepening economic and strategic engagement in sectors like agriculture, water, defence, science, technology, and innovation.

“Honoured to call on the Prime Minister of Israel, H.E. @Netanyahu, at the conclusion of my three-day visit. Conveyed to him the warm wishes of Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji. Updated him on my discussions with Minister @NirBarkat and the successful holding of Business Forum and CEOs Forum held with over 60-member Indian business delegation that accompanied me.,” he wrote in his X post.

"Highlighted the signing of the Terms of Reference to launch FTA negotiations, which will boost trade, investment and technology cooperation. Discussed strengthening our innovation partnership by combining Israel's hi-tech strengths with India's scale and talent. Took his guidance on further deepening bilateral economic and strategic engagement across the sectors of agriculture, water, defence, science & technology and innovation," Piyush Goyal posted on X.

The meeting underscores the growing collaboration between India and Israel across economic, technological, and strategic domains, paving the way for expanded cooperation in the years ahead.

During his visit to Israel, Goyal held a series of wide-ranging engagements, further strengthening bilateral cooperation across agriculture, technology, innovation and trade.

During his meetings on 21 November, Goyal met with the Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Avi Dichter, for a detailed discussion on advancing agricultural collaboration. Minister Dichter briefed Goyal on Israel's 25-year food security roadmap, its advanced seed-improvement strategies, and the country's global leadership in water-reuse technologies for agriculture.