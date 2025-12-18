Plane Crashes In Fireball At Statesville Regional Airport In North Carolina, Multiple Casualties Reported

Statesville: An aircraft crashed at Statesville Regional Airport in Iredell County, North Carolina on Thursday morning, bursting the plane into a huge fireball, raising fears of multiple casualties. According to reports, the plane crash occurred at around 10.15 am local time on Thursday, prompting the airport authorities to launch a rescue operation.

As per reports, a massive fireball lit up the sky as the plane went down and hit the ground. The emergency teams immediately rushed to the site and initiated a rescue operation. The reports stated that it is unclear how many people were on board and how many have been killed. The airport was sealed off while firefighters tackled the blaze and investigators began their work.

Notably, Statesville Regional Airport is owned by the city of Statesville and serves as a hub for corporate aviation, hosting facilities used by Fortune 500 companies and several NASCAR teams. It sits just off the I‑77/I‑40 interchange, around 10 minutes drive from downtown Statesville.

A video of the plane crash has been circulating on social media, wherein the plane was captured turning into a fireball as the aircraft hit the ground. The local officials have confirmed the crash, however, no official casualty figures have been released so far.

Advertisement

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and are expected to take over the inquiry.

Further details, including the number of victims and the cause of the accident, are awaited.