Plane Suffers Nose-Dive Crash Into Sea Off Rio De Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach, Pilot Killed

Rio De Janeiro: A deadly plane crash into the sea off Copacabana beach in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro resulted in the death of the pilot. According to reports, the tragic plane crash occurred on Saturday afternoon in Rio de Janeiro when an ultralight plane pulling an advertising banner crashed into the sea off Copacabana beach.

As per reports, the incident occurred at around 12.30 pm local time, leaving the people on the bustling beach in panic and shock. Following the incident, a rescue operation was initiated.

The local media reports suggested that the pilot's body has been recovered and sent to a medical examiner's office for identification.

Reports suggested that the ultralight plane, a Cessna 170A owned by an advertising company, was seen diving nose-first into the sea near the beach in security camera footage released by the Rio de Janeiro authorities. Immediately after the incident, the fire department rescue teams quickly deployed Jet Skis, inflatable boats, divers, and aerial support to search for any possible additional victims or wreckage. During the search operation, Sonar equipment was also being used to aid in the search.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian air force has launched an investigation into the cause of the crash, with officials probing the incident to ascertain what led to the tragic incident.

The incident occurred at Post 3 on Copacabana beach, a popular tourist spot, especially with New Year's Eve celebrations just around the corner. The people on the beach reported seeing the plane flying low over the beach before it crashed into the sea.

The rescue teams are conducting a search operation at the crash site, using a range of equipment, including jet skis and inflatable boats, to search for any signs of wreckage or victims. The divers were also deployed to investigate the seabed, while aerial support provided an overview of the situation.