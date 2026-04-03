'Pleased to Host Russia’s First DPM': EAM S Jaishankar Meets Denis Manturov to Deepen Strategic Ties, Discuss West Asia Conflict

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in the national capital to deliberate on the expanding dimensions of the India-Russia strategic partnership.

In a post on X on Thursday, Jaishankar shared that he was "pleased to host First DPM Denis Manturov of Russia today in New Delhi." The meeting served as a platform for an “in-depth conversation on our bilateral cooperation focusing on trade, industry, energy, fertilisers, connectivity, and mobility.”

Beyond traditional sectors, the two leaders explored future-oriented collaborations, identifying "new opportunities in technology, innovation, and critical minerals." The discussions also transcended bilateral ties to address broader geopolitical challenges, as Jaishankar noted that they "exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the conflict in West Asia."

Reflecting the high-level nature of the diplomatic visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister to discuss various sectors of strategic importance. In a post on X on Thursday, the Prime Minister stated, "Pleased to meet Russia's First Deputy PM Denis Manturov. We discussed our mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, fertilisers, connectivity, and people-to-people ties."

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During the meeting, the leaders welcomed sustained efforts to implement the outcomes of the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit held during President Putin's visit to India last December. The Russian Embassy in India further corroborated the significance of these talks, noting that particular attention was paid to further strengthening the Russia-India Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

Both sides discussed specific steps to implement the agreements reached during the 2025 summit, with a primary focus on trade, investment, energy, and industrial cooperation. Complementing these discussions, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also met the Russian First Deputy Prime Minister in New Delhi.

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According to a post on the social media platform X by the Ministry of Finance, "Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman met Mr Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, in New Delhi today." The Ministry added that the two leaders exchanged views on strengthening trade and investment ties and discussed issues of mutual interest.