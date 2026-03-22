'Plenty Of Money To Fund War': US Treasury Secretary Says Trump 'Leaving All Options On Table' Against Iran | Image: Reuters

Washington DC: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday said that the United States has sufficient resources to sustain its military actions against Iran, asserting that President Donald Trump is keeping "all options on the table" in dealing with the Islamic Republic amid the conflict.

Speaking during an interview with NBC News, Bessent defended the administration's recent actions against the Islamic Regime, stating that Trump acted within his legal authority.

"President Trump was within his authority under the War Powers Act to initiate this action, and we actually now have plenty of money to fund this war. What we are doing is supplemental," Bessent said.

He further highlighted the administration's efforts to strengthen military preparedness, noting that Trump has consistently prioritised defence capabilities.

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"President Trump has built up the military as he did in his first term, as he is now doing in his second term, and he wants to make sure that the military is well supplied going forward," he said.

Earlier, Trump said his administration may seek about USD 200 billion in additional Pentagon funding amid the ongoing war with Iran, calling the potential request a "small price to pay" to ensure the US military remains fully prepared.

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Speaking from the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump said the funding would help to ensure the United States maintains military superiority and also denied that the US is facing shortages of weapons, saying the administration is being "judicious" about how its military resources are used.

"We're asking for a lot of reasons, beyond even what we're talking about in Iran...Munitions in particular - at the high end, we have a lot, but we're preserving it," he added.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth confirmed that the Pentagon plans to request additional funding from Congress to cover the costs of the war and replenish weapons stockpiles.

Speaking at a Pentagon briefing, Hegseth said the request is linked to ongoing military operations under Operation Epic Fury against Tehran.

"As far as USD 200 billion, I think that number could move, obviously. It takes money to kill bad guys," Hegseth said, confirming reports that the Department of War is seeking funding at that level.

Emphasising strategic ambiguity, Bessent added that the US President would not disclose plans.

"He is not going to give away what we are going to do. As President Trump always does, he is leaving all options on the table," the Treasury Secretary stated.

The development comes amid the escalating conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in retaliation, targeted Israel, and US assets in several Gulf countries, causing disruption in the waterways and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.