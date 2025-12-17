PM Modi Addresses Joint Session Of Ethiopian Parliament, Hails Democracy And Shared Civilisational Ties

Addis Ababa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a Joint Session of the Parliament of Ethiopia, becoming the 18th parliament worldwide where he has delivered an address. Calling Ethiopia the "land of lions", PM Modi said he felt at home in the country, drawing a parallel with his home state, Gujarat, which is also home to lions."It is a moment of great privilege for me to stand before you today. I feel honoured to be here in the temple of democracy, in the heart of a nation with ancient wisdom and modern aspirations," he said.

The Prime Minister said he carried with him the greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and expressed deep respect for Ethiopia's Parliament, people and democratic journey."In this great building, the will of the people becomes the will of the state. When the wheel of the state moves in harmony with the wheel of the people, the wheel of progress moves forward with hope and purpose," he said.

PM Modi also thanked Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for conferring on him the Grand Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, the country's highest civilian award."I accept this honour with folded hands and humility on behalf of the people of India," he said. Describing Ethiopia as one of the world's oldest civilisations, the Prime Minister stated history lives on in its mountains, valleys and in the hearts of its people.

He also highlighted a cultural link, noting that both India's national song, Vande Mataram and Ethiopia's national anthem refer to the land as "mother". "We too are an ancient civilisation, walking confidently into the future, guided by the call of 'Sabka saath, Sabka vikas, Sabka prayas'. Our emotions for our motherland also reflect our shared perspective. India's song Vande Mataram and the Ethiopian national anthem both refer to the land as mother.

They inspire us to take pride in our cultural heritage and to protect the motherland, said PM Modi. The address came a day after PM Modi held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, during which India and Ethiopia elevated their bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership. The discussions focused on cooperation in food and health security, capacity building, Digital Public Infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, medical tourism, energy and critical minerals.

At a banquet hosted in his honour on Tuesday, Ethiopian singers rendered Vande Mataram, a moment PM Modi described as deeply moving, especially as India marks 150 years of the national song. Sharing the video in which PM Modi can be seen clapping as an Ethiopian singer sings Vande Mataram, PM wrote in an X post, “At yesterday's banquet dinner hosted by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, a wonderful rendition of Vande Mataram was sung by Ethiopian singers. It was a deeply moving moment, that too at a time when we are marking 150 years of Vande Mataram. ”

