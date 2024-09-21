Published 02:18 IST, September 22nd 2024
Watch | ‘Modi, Modi’ Chants Fill The Air As PM Gets Special Welcome By Diaspora In US
PM Modi arrives in the US, to participate in President Biden-hosted Quad Leaders' summit and to address an event at the United Nations General Assembly
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
Watch | ‘Modi, Modi’ Chants Fill The Air As PM Gets Special Welcome By Diaspora In US | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
19:47 IST, September 21st 2024