PM Modi At G7 Evian Urges ‘Trust’ In Global Ties, Pushes Shift From Donor-Recipient To Solidarity-Based Partnerships

Evian: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underscored the importance of "trust" in building international partnerships and reaffirmed India's commitment to advancing sustainable and inclusive global development during the Outreach Session of the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian, France.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Prime Minister Modi highlighted the need for greater cooperation in an increasingly interconnected world during the G7 Outreach Session on the theme of "Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity".

"PM Narendra Modi participated in the Outreach Session on 'Forging new Partnerships and rebuilding international solidarity' at the G7 Summit. PM underscored the importance of 'trust' in building international partnerships, especially in an increasingly interconnected world," the MEA post read.

The Prime Minister stressed that global cooperation should evolve beyond the traditional donor-recipient framework and instead be based on solidarity and equality.

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According to the MEA, PM Modi highlighted India's "humanity first" approach, reflected in several international initiatives spearheaded by the country, including the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Global Biofuel Alliance, Mission LiFe and the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' campaign.

"He said that the world should move from donor-recipient to partnerships based on solidarity and equality," the post read.

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"PM highlighted that India has always followed a 'humanity first' approach reflected in India-led International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuel Alliance, Mission LiFe and Ek Ped Maa ke Naam initiatives," it added.

The Prime Minister also noted that India's approach to international engagement is rooted in the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or "the world is one family', further reiterating India's commitment to supporting equitable and sustainable progress at the global level.

"India's vision of international partnership is rooted in the timeless philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - the world is one family. PM conveyed that India remains firmly committed to advancing sustainable and inclusive global development," it added.

PM Modi had arrived in the French city earlier on Tuesday to attend the high-profile gathering, following an official invitation from the French President. This special invitation marks India's 13th appearance at the summit as a partner nation, alongside being the seventh consecutive time the Prime Minister is participating in the global forum.

Prior to the session, PM Modi and US President Donald Trump held a brief interaction following the traditional family photograph on the second day of the summit.

Visuals from the summit showed Prime Minister Modi briefly interacting with the US President as leaders gathered after the official group photo at the venue of the high-level meeting.

Both leaders had a handshake, with Trump patting PM Modi on his arm. The meeting between PM Modi and the US President was their first face-to-face interaction since PM's visit to Washington in February last year.

The Prime Minister and the US President also sat side by side at the G7 outreach session.

Prime Minister Modi, upon his arrival at the summit venue, was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron, following which the Prime Minister joined leaders of the G7 member nations and invited countries for the customary family photograph.

Captured in the iconic frame alongside PM Modi were key world leaders, including European Council President Antonio Costa, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Beyond these collective sessions, the Prime Minister's itinerary is packed with high-level diplomacy on the sidelines of the event, where he is slated to hold a series of crucial bilateral meetings with global counterparts, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.