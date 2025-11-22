PM Modi Calls for New Global Development Framework, Announces Three Major Initiatives At G20 Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a significant reconsideration of global development parameters.

While the G20 has historically impacted global finance and growth, PM Modi pointed out during the session on "Inclusive and sustainable economic growth leaving no one behind" at the G20 Summit that current models have deprived large populations of resources and encouraged the over-exploitation of nature, issues that are particularly felt in Africa.



The G20 Summit is being held in Africa for the first time.

PM Modi Announces Three Major Global Initiatives

1. Global Traditional Knowledge Repository

Advertisement

The Prime Minister presented three innovative new projects. The Prime Minister suggested the establishment of a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository within the G20, acknowledging that many communities around the world maintain ecologically balanced, culturally rich, and socially integrated ways of existence.



This platform may be built upon India's Indian Knowledge Systems project.



In order to ensure that this information is passed down to future generations, the repository will record and disseminate traditional wisdom that exemplifies tried-and-true sustainable living patterns.

2. G20–Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative

PM Modi introduced the G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative, highlighting the importance of Africa's progress for the world.

Advertisement

This initiative, which will use a train-the-trainer methodology across important sectors, will be funded and supported by all G20 members. The initiative's goal is to produce one million certified trainers in Africa over the course of the next ten years. These trainers will then assist in training millions of young Africans, increasing employment and capacity building throughout the continent.

3. The G20 Initiative to Address the Drug-Terror Nexus

PM Modi suggested a unique G20 approach to address the connection between drugs and terrorism, calling for coordinated international action.

In order to:

Disrupt drug trafficking networks;

Reduce illegal financial flows; and

Cut off significant financing sources for terrorists, this framework would integrate financial, governance, and security measures.