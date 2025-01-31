PM Modi condoles loss of lives in mid-air collision in US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on Friday over the mid-air crash which took place in near Reagan National Airport in Washington DC in which 67 people are feared dead.

Prime Minister Modi offered heartfelt condolences and said "we stand in solidarity with the people of the United States".

In a post on X, he wrote, “Deeply saddened by loss of lives in the tragic collision in Washington DC. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We stand in solidarity with the people of the United States.”

A mid-air collision occurred between an American Airlines plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport outside Washington, DC on Wednesday night. The collision resulted in both aircraft crashing into the Potomac River. US authorities have confirmed that all 67 people are feared to be dead.

Meanwhile, the American Airlines plane's data recorder-also known as black box has been recovered from the Potomac River, CNN reported.

According to CNN, 40 bodies have been recovered from the river so far while the rescue operations continues.

Additionally, US President Donald Trump said that he would be meeting with the families of victims, CNN reported.

"I will be meeting with some people that were very badly hurt with their family member, obviously, but I'll be meeting with some of the families, yeah," Trump said.

Earlier, Donald Trump expressed grief over the loss of lives in the plane crash, calling it a "devastating moment" in the nation's history.

Acknowledging the impact on families across the United States and abroad, including Russian nationals on board, he assured that efforts would be made to determine the cause of the disaster and prevent such incidents in the future.