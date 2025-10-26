PM Modi Declares 2026 As 'ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared the year 2026 as 'Year of ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation'.

While virtually addressing the 22nd ASEAN Summit 2025 being held in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, PM Modi noted that the cooperation between India and ASEAN is growing rapidly in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), maritime security and the blue economy and declared 2026 as "ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation".

"This year's theme for the ASEAN Summit is 'Inclusivity and Sustainability'. This theme clearly reflects in our shared efforts – be it digital inclusion or ensuring food security and resilient supply chains amid the current challenges. India supports this and is committed to moving ahead in this direction. India has always stood strong with its ASEAN partners in every disaster," he said.

PM Modi further said that the 21st century belonged to India and ASEAN.

"Our collaboration in HADR, sea security, and the blue economy is rapidly increasing. Seeing this, we declare 2026 as the 'Year of ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation'. With this, we are strongly promoting bilateral cooperation in education, tourism, science and technology, health, green energy, and cybersecurity… The 21st century is our century. It is India and ASEAN's century. I am confident that the aim of 'ASEAN Community Vision 2045' and 'Viksit Bharat 2047' will develop a bright future for all of humanity," he said.

He also welcomed Timor-Leste as the newest member of ASEAN and condoled the death of Queen Sirikit, Thailand's Queen Mother.

"I have again got an opportunity to join my ASEAN family. I congratulate PM Anwar Ibrahim for a successful organisation of the ASEAN Summit... I welcome Timor-Leste as the newest member of ASEAN. I express my condolences on the demise of Thailand's queen mother," PM Modi said.

PM Modi highlighted that India and ASEAN represent one-fourth of the global population and share deep ties.

"India and ASEAN together represent one-fourth of the global population. We not only share geography; we share deep historic relations and shared values. We are part of the global south. We not only share trade relations but also cultural relations. ASEAN is the main pillar of India's Act East Policy," the Prime Minister said.

He further highlighted how India upheld ASEAN's centrality and outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

"India has always supported ASEAN centrality and ASEAN's outlook on the Indo-Pacific. During these times of uncertainty, the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continuously increased. Our strong partnership is emerging as the basis for global stability and development," he said.

In his six-minute-long address to the summit, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's consistent support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, underscoring that cooperation between the two regions is vital for peace and prosperity across Asia.

Prime Minister Modi participated in all ASEAN-India Summits since 2014 (and one Commemorative Summit held in New Delhi in January 2018) except in 2022. At the 25th-year Commemorative Summit in New Delhi in January 2018, the leaders of all 10 ASEAN countries graced the 69th Republic Day Parade as India's guests of honour.