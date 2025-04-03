PM Modi Displays Diplomatic Grace, Shares Table With Bangladesh’s Yunus at BIMSTEC Dinner | WATCH

New Delhi: As tensions between India and Bangladesh escalate over recent remarks by Bangladesh’s interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, a moment at the BIMSTEC summit has drawn attention. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yunus were seen seated together at an official dinner in Bangkok, Thailand.

Yunus’ Controversial Remarks on Northeast India

During his recent visit to China, Yunus described India's Northeast as "landlocked" with "no way to reach out to the ocean.”

He also urged Beijing to expand its economic influence in Bangladesh, calling the country the "only guardian of the ocean" in the region.

India Reacts Strongly

Political leaders in India slammed Yunus' remarks. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma denounced the statements as "offensive and unacceptable."

Sarma also cautioned that Yunus' comments reignited debates over the strategic "Chicken's Neck" corridor—the narrow land strip in West Bengal linking the Northeast to the rest of India.