PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting With South African President Ramaphosa On G20 Sidelines In Johannesburg

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, continuing India's extensive diplomatic outreach during the gathering of world leaders. The G20 Leaders' Summit 2025 is hosted for the first time on African soil.

The theme for this year's summit is “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.” At the opening session of the G20 Leaders' Meeting a day earlier, PM Modi called on member nations to reassess global development frameworks and proposed launching a G20 initiative to counter the drug-terror nexus, along with the formation of a worldwide healthcare response team.

His address underscored that major global issues demand coordinated international efforts. During a session titled 'A Resilient World - the G20's Contribution to Disaster Risk Reduction; Climate Change; Just Energy Transitions; Food Systems', PM Modi reiterated India's focus on a development path that is human-centric, sustainable and inclusive.

He pointed out that India's approach aligns closely with global efforts to strengthen resilience against emerging challenges. Sharing reflections on X, PM Modi posted, “The second session at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg focused on building a resilient world in the face of disasters, climate change and ensuring energy transitions that are just as robust as robust food systems.

India has been actively working on all these fronts, building a future that is human-centric and inclusive.” On arrival at the summit venue on Saturday, President Ramaphosa greeted PM Modi warmly with a 'namaste', symbolising the close ties between the two nations. PM Modi also engaged with numerous world leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, and Brazilian President Lula da Silva, among others.

Following his meeting with the British Prime Minister, PM Modi wrote on X, “It was wonderful meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Johannesburg. This year has brought new energy to the India-UK partnership, and we will keep driving it forward across many domains.”He said he had a "great exchange of views" with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and noted that the two nations aim "to diversify bilateral cooperation."

PM Modi added that he was "delighted" to meet President Macron, explaining that they “had an engaging exchange on different issues. India-France ties remain a force for global good!”His interaction with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, their second meeting this year, was described by PM Modi as "indicative of the strong momentum in our Special Strategic Partnership."

Both sides discussed ways to expand economic and investment collaboration further. After meeting the Brazilian President, PM Modi noted, “India and Brazil will continue to work closely to boost trade and cultural linkages for the benefit of our people.” A "very productive" discussion also took place with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Ahead of the main G20 session, PM Modi also interacted with several other leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Sharing a 'Family Photo' from the summit, PM Modi said on X: “Together, we reaffirm our shared commitment to global progress and prosperity.”In another engagement, PM Modi met Angolan President João Manuel Goncalves Lourenco and recalled welcoming him to Delhi earlier this year.

"India values the friendship with Angola and our nations are working closely to increase trade as well as cultural linkages," he said. Further meetings included discussions with Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. "The India Singapore partnership remains a key driver of growth and stability," he wrote.

He also met Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, reaffirming that “our commitment to a stronger, future-oriented friendship between India and Vietnam remains steadfast.” Describing his meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz as "wonderful," PM Modi highlighted the strong partnership between India and Germany, particularly in technology, innovation and trade.