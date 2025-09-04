PM Modi: India And Singapore Outline Detailed Roadmap For Future Partnership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he has prepared a detailed roadmap for the future of India-Singapore partnership with Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. He said that the focus on advanced areas such as manufacturing, green shipping, skilling, civil nuclear, and urban water management marked a significant step in India-Singapore relations as they celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties.

"Today, we have prepared a detailed roadmap for the future of our partnership. Our collaboration will not be limited to traditional sectors only. In keeping with the changing times, areas such as Advanced manufacturing, green shipping, skilling, civil nuclear, and urban water management will also become the focal points of our cooperation," said PM Modi while addressing a joint press conference with Singapore PM in Hyderabad House.

PM Modi added that Singapore is a crucial part of India's Act East policy and is one of the largest trade partners. "Today, in the SouthPayNow are successful examples of our digital connectivity, and it is a matter of pleasure that 13 new Indian banks have joined them today," PM Modi said. He also welcomed Wong on his first visit to India after assuming office. "After assuming office, on Prime Minister Wong's first visit to India, I extend a hearty welcome to him. This visit is even more special, as this year we are celebrating the sixtieth anniversary of our relations," he said.

PM Modi reminisced about how, in his last visit to Singapore, their ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. "Last year, during my visit to Singapore, we elevated our relations to the status of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Over the past year, our dialogue and cooperation have gained momentum and depth. Today, in the Southeast Asia region, Singapore is our largest trading partner. Large-scale investment has taken place from Singapore to India," he said.

PM Modi highlighted the success of the Semiconductor Ecosystem Partnership agreement, under the Semicon India conference. "The Semiconductor Ecosystem Partnership agreement signed last year has also given a new direction to research and development. At the 'Semicon India' conference, Singaporean companies are actively participating. In Chennai, Singapore will collaborate in establishing a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling," he said. Earlier, the leaders jointly inaugurated the JN Port PSA Mumbai Terminal (BMCT) Phase-II in the presence of officials from both countries.