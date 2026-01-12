PM Modi Invites German Universities to Open in India, Thanks Chancellor Merz For Visa-Free Transit For Indian Citizens | Image: X

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invited German universities to establish campuses in India as part of a comprehensive roadmap on higher education development between India and Germany during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's official visit to the country.

Addressing a joint press conference with German Chancellor Merz, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to Merz for announcing visa-free transit for Indian citizens, calling it a step that would further strengthen people-to-people ties between the two nations.

"The comprehensive roadmap on higher education that we have developed today will give a new direction to our partnership in the field of education. I invite German universities to open their campuses in India. I express my gratitude to Chancellor Merz for announcing visa-free transit for Indian citizens," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said the two leaders also held wide-ranging discussions on global and regional issues, including the situation in Ukraine and Gaza, adding that both countries are united in their view that terrorism poses a grave threat to humanity and remain committed to combating it together.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need to reform global institutions to address global challenges, citing joint efforts by India and Germany through the G4 group to reform the UN Security Council.

"India has consistently advocated the peaceful resolution of all conflicts and disputes and supports all initiatives aimed at achieving this goal. We are united in our belief that terrorism poses a grave threat to humanity as a whole. India and Germany remain committed to combating this menace together, with unwavering determination," he said.

"The Memorandums of Understanding being signed today will provide fresh momentum and strength to our collaboration across all these areas. India and Germany agree that reforming global institutions is crucial for addressing global challenges. Our joint efforts through the G4 group to reform the UN Security Council are a testament to this shared belief," the PM added.

Highlighting cooperation in climate and energy, PM Modi said India and Germany are advancing new projects in climate action, energy, urban development and urban mobility, noting that upcoming green hydrogen mega projects involving companies from both countries could be game changers for the future of energy.

"India and Germany are committed to developing a secure, trustworthy and resilient supply chain," he said.

On technology, defence and security, PM Modi said cooperation between the two countries has strengthened year after year, while thanking Chancellor Merz for simplifying processes related to defence trade, adding that both sides would work on a roadmap to enhance cooperation between their defence industries, opening new avenues for co-development and co-production.

"Technology cooperation between India and Germany has strengthened year after year, and its impact is clearly visible on the ground today. India and Germany share similar priorities in the field of renewable energy. The growing cooperation in defense and security is a symbol of our mutual trust and shared vision," the Prime Minister said.

"I express my sincere gratitude to Chancellor Merkel for simplifying the processes related to defense trade. We will also work on a roadmap to enhance cooperation between our defense industries, which will open up new opportunities for co-development and co-production," he added.

Emphasising people-to-people ties, PM Modi recalled the historical connections between the two countries, citing Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda and Madam Bhikaji Cama as symbols of long-standing cultural and intellectual exchanges. "Today, we are transforming this historical connection into a modern partnership," he said.

Chancellor Merz's visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of India-Germany diplomatic relations and the 25th anniversary of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and aims to further deepen cooperation across key sectors.

The German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is currently on a two-day official visit to India, marking the first such visit since assuming office.

The visit is expected to build on momentum from regular high-level political interactions and provide an opportunity to reaffirm India and Germany's shared vision to develop a forward-looking partnership for the benefit of both countries and the wider global community.