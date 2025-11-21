Updated 21 November 2025 at 21:45 IST
PM Modi Meets Australian PM Albanese In Johannesburg At G20 Summit
Prime Minister Modi meets Australian PM Anthony Albanese in Johannesburg at the G20 Summit, discussing Quad, trade and people‑to‑people links.
Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, stepped onto South African soil for the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, where he met the Australian PM Anthony Albanese. The bilateral talks between PM Modi and Albanese took place in a quieter, more formal setting later in the afternoon. The two leaders discussed the progress made in their relationship, noting the growing cooperation not only in trade and investment but also in defence, education, science and technology, and people‑to‑people exchanges.
Further details regarding the meeting of the two leaders are awaited.
