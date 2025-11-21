PM Modi Meets Australian PM Albanese In Johannesburg At G20 Summit

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, stepped onto South African soil for the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, where he met the Australian PM Anthony Albanese. The bilateral talks between PM Modi and Albanese took place in a quieter, more formal setting later in the afternoon. The two leaders discussed the progress made in their relationship, noting the growing cooperation not only in trade and investment but also in defence, education, science and technology, and people‑to‑people exchanges.