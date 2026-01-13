PM Modi Meets Macron's Advisor Emmanuel Bonne, Reaffirms India-France Strategic Partnership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, and reiterated the importance of the India-France strategic partnership, highlighting cooperation across multiple sectors.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the meeting reflected the "strong and trusted India-France Strategic Partnership" and noted that collaboration between the two countries is expanding as they mark the India-France Year of Innovation.

"Delighted to meet Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to President Macron. Reaffirmed the strong and trusted India-France Strategic Partnership, marked by close cooperation across multiple domains," the Prime Minister said.

He added that it was "encouraging to see our collaboration expanding into innovation, technology and education," and said the two sides also exchanged views on "key regional and global issues".

PM Modi said he looked forward to welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron to India soon. The meeting took place ahead of Macron's visit to India in February 2026, as noted by the French Embassy in India.

In a post on X, the French Embassy in India said, "Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonne called on PM @narendramodi ahead of President @EmmanuelMacron's visit to India in February 2026. Discussions focused on reinforcing the France-India Strategic Partnership in line with the Horizon 2047 Roadmap."

The meeting also came as India and France on Tuesday emphasised the need to strengthen cooperation to address challenges in the global security environment, with a focus on promoting peace and stability.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Emmanuel Bonne co-chaired the 38th India-France Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi, during which both sides reiterated their commitment to the strategic partnership.

The discussions covered ongoing bilateral initiatives in security, defence, technology, space, and civil nuclear cooperation. Both sides also explored opportunities for joint development and collaboration in line with "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

The evolving geopolitical situation, along with regional and international issues of common concern, was also discussed during the dialogue. The two sides reviewed preparations for French President Emmanuel Macron's upcoming visit to India.