PM Modi, President Macron Launch India-France Year of Innovation 2026 at Gateway of India

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between the two nations.

The ceremony concluded with a lighting show at the Gateway of India showcasing the shared values and vibrant heritage of both nations.

The launch ceremony witnessed the presence of business leaders, start-ups, researchers, and other innovators from both countries.

Earlier, India and France elevated their bilateral ties to 'Special Global Strategic Partnership,' with PM Modi noting that the friendship between the two countries has 'no boundaries' and the partnership can 'reach from deep oceans to the tallest mountains.' PM Modi underscored the depth and significance of the India-France relationship.

Speaking during the joint press conference with the French President, PM Modi said, "The strategic partnership between the two countries is one of the oldest, and with the help of President Macron, we have deepened the ties and given it more energy in recent times. Based on this trust and vision, we are elevating our relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership. This partnership is not just strategic. In this era of unpredictable global dynamics, this partnership will provide global stability and progress."

French President Emmanuel Macron also said that the relations between India and France is one of "ambition and trust."

Macron said, "I thank you for your warm welcome on my fourth official visit to India... The bilateral relationship between India and France is truly remarkable and unique. This relationship is one of trust, openness, and ambition. We have also decided today to elevate this partnership to a Special Strategic Partnership, granting it a new status. There is no doubt about that, because we have complete faith in this relationship, and we have been doing so for the past eight years. Each year, by working on different things, we have charted many new paths."