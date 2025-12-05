PM Modi Raises Issue of Indians in Russian Army: Misri Says 'Concerted Efforts Continue,' Urges Citizens Not To Take Such Offers | Image: Reuters, ANI, Republic

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted that India is actively working to secure the release of its citizens who have joined the Russian armed forces, while urging caution to prevent further recruitment.

While addressing the special briefing on the state visit of Vladimir Putin, Misri said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the matter with the Russian President, underscoring that "our concerted efforts continue on a regular basis to secure the early release of Indian citizens from the Russian Army."

"This issue of the recruitment of Indian citizens into the Russian armed forces was broached by PM Modi," Misri stated.

Misri cautioned Indian citizens against accepting offers to join the Russian military.

"I would just take this opportunity to reiterate once again that our citizens should avoid very, very carefully any offers to join the Russian armed forces. We are seeing several cases of people stranded there, appealing to be rescued and brought out. As I said, we are actively engaged in that effort," he added.

Families of Indians stranded in Russia have been protesting, demanding the government's intervention to bring their loved ones back. The MEA has reported that 127 Indians joined the Russian army, 98 were evacuated, and 12 remain missing.

Misri also highlighted new developments in India-Russia travel and tourism facilitation. He confirmed that India has introduced a 30-day e-tourist visa on a gratis basis for Russian citizens, describing it as "on the basis of reciprocity."

He further noted that India is now, for the first time, offering group tourist visas to Russia free of charge as well.

"We have offered a 30-day e-tourist visa on a gratis basis. This is based on reciprocity. We have also, I think, for the first time, started to look at group tourist visas. And that is also being done with Russia for the first time on a gratis basis," Misri said.

In November, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that at least 44 Indian nationals are currently serving in the Russian army.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government has raised the issue with Russian authorities, urging the release of these individuals and warning citizens against accepting recruitment offers, citing serious risks to life.

Jaiswal said, "In the last few months, yes, we have come to know, we have been informed of several Indian nationals who have been recruited in the Russian army. We have once again taken up the matter with the Russian authorities to have them released at the earliest, as also to put an end to this practice."

He added, "As per our understanding, 44 Indian nationals are currently serving in the Russian army. We are in touch with the Russian side. We are also in touch with the families of these people and giving them an update on the matter. We once again take this opportunity to convey to all that one should stay away from offers being made to serve in the Russian army because it is an offer that is fraught with danger to life and there's risk to life..."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), several Indian nationals signed up for what they believed were support jobs or civilian jobs in Russia. Instead, many allege they were misled and "tricked into military service" soon after reaching Russia.