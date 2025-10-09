'Radicalism Has No Place in Democracies': PM Modi Raises Khalistani Threat with UK’s Keir Starmer, Urges Global Crackdown on Terror Financing

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of Khalistani extremism during a meeting with his British counterpart Keir Starmer and emphasised that radicalism and violent extremism have no place in democratic societies.

Addressing a special briefing on the UK PM's visit to India, Misri said the Prime Minister noted that freedoms provided by societies should not be allowed to be abused by violent extremism, and there was a need to move against such elements.

"Khalistani extremist issue was discussed during the meeting held today between PM Modi and PM Starmer. PM emphasised that radicalism and violent extremism had no space in democratic societies and should not be allowed to use or abuse the freedoms provided by societies, and there was a need to move against them in the legal framework available on both sides," Misri said, answering a query.

He said PM Modi extended condolences to the victims of the Manchester terror attack, in which a car was driven into members of the public. Two people were killed in the terror incident earlier this month.

India-UK Unity Against Terrorism

In the joint statement issued after their meeting, the two Prime Ministers unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations.

They called for zero tolerance for terrorism and concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner, in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. They agreed to counter radicalisation and violent extremism; combat financing of terrorism and the cross-border movement of terrorists; prevent exploitation of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes; tackle terrorist recruitment; enhance cooperation in information sharing, judicial co-operation, capacity building; and strengthen bilateral and multilateral co-operation in these spheres, including at the UN and FATF.

They condemned in the strongest terms the April 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The two leaders committed to strengthening co-operation to take decisive and concerted actions against globally proscribed terrorists, terror entities and their sponsors.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties & Economic Engagement

During his two-day visit, Starmer engaged with business leaders and participated in a series of events. Misri said the British Prime Minister is accompanied by a high-powered delegation and a 125-strong business delegation.

"This is the largest ever business delegation visiting India. This delegation comprises nine vice-chancellors of nine major universities in the UK, all of which have plans for India. Yesterday, PM Starmer had engagements with business leaders from India and participated in several events. He visited Yash Raj Films to look at collaboration and cooperation in film production. He also participated in a football-related event," he said.

In the morning today, PM Modi received PM Starmer at Raj Bhavan for the official segment of the visit, and they had wide-ranging discussions on regional and global issues. Both leaders interacted with VCs from universities in the UK.

Boosting Innovation and Free Trade Agreement Progress

Misri said the Free Trade Agreement is undergoing the process of ratification in both countries.

"This visit has provided both sides with opportunities to discuss deepening economic engagement to derive the full benefits from tariff reduction under the FTA. The UK Secretary of Business and Trade and the Indian Commerce and Industries minister took stock of trade and investments between India and the UK...The leaders announced new joint investments to boost the climate technology startup fund...This will also help the FTA chapter on innovation. Technology and innovation are the second pillar in focus during the ongoing visit," he said.