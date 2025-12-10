PM Modi Receives Call From Israel's Netanyahu, Both Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Zero-Tolerance Against Terrorism | Image: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call from Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today (Wednesday), the prime minister's office said in a press release.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen India-Israel Strategic Partnership, the press release said.

Both the leaders reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism, the press release added.

The prime minister's office said that PM Modi reaffirmed India’s support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region, including early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan.

PM Modi and his Israeli counterpart expressed satisfaction at the continued momentum in India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening these ties for mutual benefit, the press release stated.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, the note concluded.

This comes amid US President Donald Trump's ambitious vision for ending Hamas’ rule of Gaza.

Trump's Plan for Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan — which was approved by the U.N. Security Council — lays out an ambitious vision for ending Hamas’ rule of Gaza. If successful, it would see the rebuilding of a demilitarized Gaza under international supervision, normalized relations between Israel and the Arab world and a possible pathway to Palestinian independence.

Troops for Gaza

Trump's plan calls for the formation of an international force — known as International Stabilization Force — to maintain security and train Palestinian police to one day to take over. That force has not yet been formed, and a deployment date has not been announced.

Some countries — including Egypt, Turkey, Indonesia, Pakistan and Indonesia — have expressed willingness to participate. But no firm decisions have been made.

Board of Peace

Trump has said he will head an international board to supervise a committee of Palestinian technocrats running Gaza’s day-to-day affairs. The board will oversee reconstruction and an open-ended reform process by the Palestinian Authority, with the goal of one day allowing the internationally recognized authority to govern Gaza.

Reconstruction

Trump’s plan calls for an economic development plan to “rebuild and energize Gaza,” which suffered widespread destruction during the war and where most of the territory’s 2 million people are displaced and unemployed.

Disarmament

The ceasefire deal calls for Hamas to surrender all of its weapons under the supervision of international monitors. Militants who disarm will be granted amnesty and the option to leave Gaza.

A Palestinian government

The Palestinians are to form a “technocratic, apolitical” committee to run daily affairs in Gaza, under the supervision of the Board of Peace.

Israeli withdrawals

Under the ceasefire, Israel is to withdraw from all of Gaza, with the exception of a small buffer zone along the border. At the moment, Israel retains control of just over half of Gaza.

The plan says further withdrawals will be based upon “standards, milestones and timeframes linked to demilitarization” to be negotiated by Israel, the U.S., the international force and other “guarantors.”

Palestinian Authority

The plan calls for a reform of the Palestinian Authority, which runs the West Bank, and create conditions for a “credible pathway” to Palestinian statehood.