PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome From Brazilian President Lula da Silva At BRICS Summit | WATCH

Rio de Janeiro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday to attend the 17th BRICS Summit, where he was greeted with a warm welcome by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The two leaders shook hands and shared a friendly hug, setting a cordial tone for the summit. PM Modi attended the BRICS Summit in Brazil on July 6-7. The summit brought together leaders from across the Global South to address pressing global challenges and advance the BRICS agenda. PM Modi's visit and address at the summit marked a crucial moment in India's diplomatic efforts, showcasing the country's commitment to strengthening global cooperation and promoting economic development.

Several videos of Prime Minister Modi meeting and sharing a friendly conversation with the Brazilian President surfaced on social media, showing the respect and recognition the Indian PM receives globally.

Earlier, upon his arrival, PM Modi was welcomed by the Indian community in Rio de Janeiro, who performed traditional music and dance, including a cultural piece themed on 'Operation Sindoor'. The community's enthusiasm and connection to Indian culture left a lasting impression on PM Modi. "Members of Brazil's Indian community gave a very vibrant welcome in Rio de Janeiro. It's amazing how they remain connected with Indian culture and are also very passionate about India's development!" PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi's Powerful Message To Global South

During the summit, PM Modi exchanged views with other world leaders on key global issues, including peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, and economic and financial matters. The BRICS summit provided a platform for PM Modi to engage in productive discussions with fellow leaders, fostering greater cooperation and understanding among nations. "The BRICS remains a powerful force for economic cooperation and global good," PM Modi asserted on the bloc's potential to shape global economic and political norms.

The recent visit marks the fourth country in PM Modi's five-nation tour. After participating in the BRICS Summit, PM Modi will pay a state visit to Brasilia, the capital of Brazil, at the invitation of President Lula. "Hoping for a productive round of meetings and interactions during this visit," PM Modi expressed on X.

The prime minister expressed his gratitude to President Lula for hosting the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, saying, "Grateful to President Lula for hosting this year's BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. BRICS remains a powerful force for economic cooperation and global good". This gesture underscores the strong bilateral relations between India and Brazil.

PM Modi's Bilateral Meetings

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa. During these meetings, the leaders discussed strengthening strategic partnerships, particularly in areas such as trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, and health. The discussions with Brazilian President Lula da Silva were particularly important, given the two countries' shared vision for a more inclusive and sustainable global order.