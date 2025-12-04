PM Modi Surprised Putin at the Aircraft Ramp, Russian Delegation Was Not Informed in Advance | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a rare diplomatic gesture that underscores the strong ties between India and Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Russian President Vladimir Putin at Delhi Airport on Thursday, breaking with standard protocol.

As per protocol, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar was supposed to receive President Putin.

This gesture highlights the strategic partnership and close relationship between the two leaders. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India on Thursday for a 2-day state visit.

“Indian PM's decision to meet President Putin at the aircraft ramp was unexpected, and the Russian side had not been informed in advance," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said regarding it.

PM Modi and the Russian President shared a car ride to the venue of the bilateral meet in the Russian President's Aurus Senat.

Russian President Vladimir Putin waited for about 10 minutes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join him for the drive.

As Putin landed in India he received a ceremonial welcome upon arrival, highlighting the strong ties between India and Russia. Putin's visit to India highlights Russia's efforts to maintain global influence despite Western isolation.

The visit underscores India's strategic balancing act in global politics, strengthening ties with Russia while navigating relationships with the West. Key discussions may include the Ukraine conflict, Afghanistan, and expanding the India-Russia Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness at the Russian President's visit to India and reiterated the "time tested" friendship between the two nations.

"Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time tested one that has greatly benefitted our people," PM Modi wrote in the X post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin headed to PM’s official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, from the airport.

Putin's first India visit since 2021, since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, will see a renewed focus on boosting trade, defence cooperation, and energy partnerships. Delhi and Moscow are expected to sign a number of deals during the visit, which comes months after the US increased pressure on India to stop buying Russian oil.