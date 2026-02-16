PM Modi To Visit Israel in February 25-26, Benjamin Netanyahu Confirms

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Israel on February 25 and 26. This would be his second visit to the Jewish state, the first having taken place in July 2017. The 2017 visit was the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made this announcement on Monday while addressing the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations. "Parliament address on the anvil. Who's coming here next week? Narendra Modi," he said.

"Tremendous alliance between Israel and India, and we are going to discuss all sorts of cooperation. Now, you know, India is not a small country. It has 1.4 billion people. India is enormously powerful, enormously popular," Netanyahu added.

According to geopolitical experts, talks between PM Modi and Netanyahu might focus on defence collaboration between the two countries and counter-terrorism efforts.

India-Israel Ties Getting Stronger

In 2025, Israel's Tourism Minister Haim Katz, Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Avi Dichter, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich visited India and worked with their Indian counterparts towards signing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

India and Israel signed a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) during this visit, which was followed by a Terms of Reference (TOR) for the proposed FTA when Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal visited Israel in November 2025.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also called on Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Industry Minister Nir Barkat when he visited Israel in December, 2025.

In November 2025, the two countries also signed an agreement to boost defence, industrial and technological cooperation.