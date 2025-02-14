PM Modi, Trump Issue Joint Statement With Bilateral Trade, Illegal Migration, In Focus

Washington: India and the US, on Thursday, issued a joint statement with trade, illegal migration, and multilateral cooperation in focus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump in the US.

The two countries launched a new initiative – the 'US-India COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century' – to drive transformative change across key pillars of cooperation.

Under this initiative, they committed to a results-driven agenda with initial outcomes in 2025 to demonstrate the level of trust for a mutually beneficial partnership.

PM Modi left for India after concluding his visit to the US as he held high-level bilateral talks with President Trump on various subjects, including trade and technology, defence and security, energy and people-to-people ties.

Defence

Highlighting the deepening convergence of US-India strategic interests, the leaders reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to a dynamic defence partnership spanning multiple domains.

To advance defence ties further, the leaders announced plans to sign this year a new 10-year framework for the US-India Major Defense Partnership.

Trade and Investment

The leaders resolved to expand trade and investment to make their citizens more prosperous, nations stronger, economies more innovative and supply chains more resilient.

They resolved to deepen the US-India trade relationship to promote growth that ensures fairness, national security and job creation. To this end, the leaders set a bold new goal for bilateral trade – "Mission 500” – aiming to more than double total bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

Energy Security

The leaders agreed that energy security is fundamental to economic growth, social well-being and technical innovation in both countries. They underscored the importance of US-India collaboration to ensure energy affordability, reliability, availability and stable energy markets.

Realising the consequential role of the US and India, as leading producers and consumers, in driving the global energy landscape, the leaders re-committed to the US-India Energy Security Partnership, including in oil, gas, and civil nuclear energy.

Technology and Innovation

The leaders announced the launch of the US-India TRUST ("Transforming the Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology”) initiative, which will catalyse government-to-government, academia and private sector collaboration to promote the application of critical and emerging technologies in areas like defence, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum, biotechnology, energy and space while encouraging the use of verified technology vendors and ensuring sensitive technologies are protected.

Multilateral Cooperation

The leaders reaffirmed that a close partnership between the US and India is central to a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

As Quad partners, the leaders reiterated that this partnership is underpinned by the recognition of ASEAN centrality; adherence to international law and good governance; support for safety and freedom of navigation, overflight and other lawful uses of the seas; and unimpeded lawful commerce; and advocacy for peaceful resolution of maritime disputes following international law.

People-to-People Cooperation

President Trump and PM Modi noted the importance of advancing the people-to-people ties between the two countries.

In this context, they noted that the more than 300,000-strong Indian student community contributes over $8 billion annually to the US economy and helped create several direct and indirect jobs.

They recognised that the talent flow and movement of students, researchers and employees, has mutually benefitted both countries. Recognising the importance of international academic collaborations in fostering innovation, improving learning outcomes and developing a future-ready workforce, both leaders resolved to strengthen collaborations between the higher education institutions through efforts such as joint/dual degree and twinning programs, establishing joint Centers of Excellence, and setting up of offshore campuses of premier educational institutions of the US in India.

Both leaders emphasised that the evolution of the world into a global workplace calls for putting in place innovative, mutually advantageous and secure mobility frameworks.

In this regard, the leaders committed to streamlining avenues for legal mobility of students and professionals, and facilitating short-term tourist and business travel, while also aggressively addressing illegal immigration and human trafficking by taking strong action against bad actors, criminal facilitators, and illegal immigration networks to promote mutual security for both countries.

The leaders also committed to strengthening law enforcement cooperation to take decisive action against illegal immigration networks, organised crime syndicates, including narco-terrorists human and arms traffickers, as well as other elements who threaten public and diplomatic safety and security, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both nations.

Both the leaders even pledged to sustain high-level engagement between our governments, industries, and academic institutions and realise their ambitious vision for an enduring India-US partnership that advances the aspirations of our people for a bright and prosperous future, serves the global good, and contributes to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

'Excellent Meeting With Trump'

PM Modi, in a post on X, said, "An excellent meeting with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump at the White House. Our talks will add significant momentum to the India-USA friendship!"

He further added, “President Trump often talks about MAGA. In India, we are working towards a Viksit Bharat, which in American context translates into MIGA. And together, the India-USA have a MEGA partnership for prosperity!”

Addressing the media on PM Modi's US visit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “PM has just concluded a very substantive and very productive visit to the US at the invitation of President Donald Trump... This is the PM's first visit after the inauguration of President Trump for a second term... the fact that this visit is taking place within three weeks and a bit of the inauguration is a signal of priority that both leaders attached to the India-US relationship.”

During this two-day visit to the US, PM Modi also met key American officials including National Security Advisor (NSA) Michael Waltz and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.