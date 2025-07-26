PM Modi’s Visit To Boost Maldives Tourism, India’s Role In Development Undeniable: President Muizzu

Male: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has expressed his optimism about the future of India-Maldives relations, stating that India will be a crucial partner for the island nation going forward. Muizzu made these remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Maldives' Independence Day celebrations. He acknowledged the cooperation between the two countries over the years and expressed his excitement about the implementation of the MoUs signed between the two nations.

Muizzu outlined the importance of India as a major tourism country for the Maldives, stating that the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely increase tourism and people-to-people exchange between the two countries. "India is one of the major tourism countries that helps the Maldives with tourism. And definitely with Prime Minister's visit, it is going to increase a lot and I'm sure people-to-people exchange between the two countries will greatly boost," Muizzu said.

The Maldivian President's remarks come at a time when the two countries are working towards strengthening their bilateral ties.

The Maldivian President also spoke about the agreements signed between the two countries, including the Line of Credit, debt repayment, Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and Unified Payments Interface (UPI). He expressed his hope that these agreements will greatly benefit the locals and tourists. "Definitely, it will greatly help the Maldives going forward. So we are really looking forward to implementing the agreements and the MoUs we have signed," Muizzu said.

Expressed Gratitude To PM Modi

Muizzu thanked PM Modi for accepting his invitation to the Independence Day celebrations, stating that it was a testament to the strong relationship between the two countries. "On behalf of all the Maldivians, I sincerely thank Prime Minister Modi for accepting my invitation to come to the Maldives on this very important historic occasion," he said.

He also praised PM Modi, saying that he is a wonderful person who is fond of building good relations with his neighbours. "PM Modi is a wonderful person who is very fond of building relationships between India's neighbours. The Maldives and India have a very good relationship that goes back centuries, and with PM Modi's leadership, cooperation between the two governments is going to be even more prosperous in the days ahead," Muizzu said.

Muizzu Hopes To See Rise In Tourism After PM Modi's Visit

