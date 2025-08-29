PM Narendra Modi In Japan LIVE Updates: 'World Is Counting On India...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Japan, during which he will hold summit talks with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, to strengthen bilateral ties and advance strategic cooperation.
PM Modi Japan LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday for a two-day visit during which he will hold summit talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba.
While addressing the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in Tokyo, PM Modi said, "from metro to manufacturing, from semiconductors to start-ups, India-Japan partnership in every sector became symbol of mutual trust".
The Prime Minister added that the world is not just observing India but is also counting on it. According to PM Modi, Japan has always been an Important partner in India's 'Vikas Yatra' and pitched for a partnership in the areas of manufacturing, technology, innovation, green energy as well as skill development.
Live Blog
This visit comes at the invitation of the Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and the talks held between him and PM Modi will review progress across multiple domains and exchanging views on regional and global issues.
29 August 2025 at 16:59 IST
"Strong democracies are natural partners...": PM Modi
29 August 2025 at 16:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a joint press briefing...
29 August 2025 at 14:59 IST
PM Modi Meets Former Japanese PMs Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida in Tokyo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with the former Japanese PMs Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida during his visit to Tokyo.
Yoshihide Suga served as the PM of Japan from 2020 to 2021, and Fumio Kishida's tenure as PM lasted from 2021 to 2024. Both leaders belong to the ruling Liberal-Democratic Party of Japan.
PM Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday morning for a two-day official visit during which he will also attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the India-Japan economic forum, where he emphasised on the growing investment of foreign companies in the Indian market and said that capital just does not grow in India, but it multiplies.
29 August 2025 at 14:54 IST
'Japan's Tech and India's Talent Complement Each Other': Shigeru Ishiba
"Japan's advanced technology and India's outstanding talent complement each other, leading to a dramatic expansion of our economic ties. Many Japanese companies are playing a key role in make in India initiative, with cooperation extending globally," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said in Tokyo on Friday.
"Today, the signing of new cooperation documents between our companies demonstrates Japan's firm commitment to further its investment in India and to strengthening cooperation. It is clear evidence that we are steadily building our supply chain centred around our two nations," Ishiba added.
29 August 2025 at 14:46 IST
Japan and India: Tech Powerhouses
According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Japan is a tech powerhouse and India is a talent powerhouse. India has taken AI, semiconductor, quantum computing biotech and space has taken bold and ambitious initiatives".
He further added that India and Japan will together shape Asian Century for stability, growth and prosperity.
PM Modi added, "India is the springboard for Japanese business to Global South. India has taken bold and ambitious initiatives in AI, semiconductor, quantum computing, biotech and space".