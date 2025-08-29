PM Narendra Modi In Japan LIVE Updates: 'World Is Counting On India...'

PM Modi is in Tokyo, Japan for bilateral trade and economic talks. | Image: Narendra Modi/ X

PM Modi Japan LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday for a two-day visit during which he will hold summit talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba.

While addressing the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in Tokyo, PM Modi said, "from metro to manufacturing, from semiconductors to start-ups, India-Japan partnership in every sector became symbol of mutual trust".

The Prime Minister added that the world is not just observing India but is also counting on it. According to PM Modi, Japan has always been an Important partner in India's 'Vikas Yatra' and pitched for a partnership in the areas of manufacturing, technology, innovation, green energy as well as skill development.

